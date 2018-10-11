Navigating fake news, clickbait on social media topic of Nov. 8 program at Northland Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Northland Public Library in McCandless will play host to a program titled “#Fake News: Making Sense of Media in the Era of Clickbait” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Jessica Ghilani, an assistant professor of communications at the University of Pittsburgh’a Greensburg Campus, will examine the historical framework for understanding so-called “fake news” and how to fact check the news.

Ghiliani notes that while fake news is nothing new, it feels more prevalent these days and that misleading or outright wrong information can reach more people more quickly via social media.

Ghiliani in an affiliated faculty member in Pitt Greensburg’s Center for Applied Research , where she provides social media analysis to regional clients. She also is co-founder and an advisory board member of Covey: a social media company that participated in the nationally-ranked start-up accelerator, Alphalab .

The event is free, but registration is required to attend.

The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road.

