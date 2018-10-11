Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Navigating fake news, clickbait on social media topic of Nov. 8 program at Northland Library

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 5:18 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Northland Public Library in McCandless will play host to a program titled “#Fake News: Making Sense of Media in the Era of Clickbait” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Jessica Ghilani, an assistant professor of communications at the University of Pittsburgh’a Greensburg Campus, will examine the historical framework for understanding so-called “fake news” and how to fact check the news.

Ghiliani notes that while fake news is nothing new, it feels more prevalent these days and that misleading or outright wrong information can reach more people more quickly via social media.

Ghiliani in an affiliated faculty member in Pitt Greensburg’s Center for Applied Research , where she provides social media analysis to regional clients. She also is co-founder and an advisory board member of Covey: a social media company that participated in the nationally-ranked start-up accelerator, Alphalab .

The event is free, but registration is required to attend.

The library is located at 300 Cumberland Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me