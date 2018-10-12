Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Four North Hills students named National Merit Commended students

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Alyssa Aguglia, Andrew Bensch, Elena McGoey and Donatas Miseikis, seniors at North Hills High School, have been named 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students.
Updated 4 hours ago

North Hills High School seniors Alyssa Aguglia, Andrew Bensch, Elena McGoey and Donatas Miseikis have been named 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Students.

They are among only 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation to be recognized with this academic accolade for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students scored in the top 50,000 scorers of the 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition.

The National Merit program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships that began in 1955. High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test – a test which serves as an initial screening of approximately 1.6 million juniors in 22,000 high schools each year – and by meeting published program entry/participation requirements.

