Block Northway wrapping up farmers market season with Oct. 26 harvest festival
Updated 3 hours ago
The Block Northway in Ross will mark the occasion of its last farmers market for the year with a harvest festival from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 26.
“The farmer’s market has been a successful way to engage the community and embrace a sustainable approach to agriculture and dining,” said Frank Licata, president of LRC Realty, which operates the mall. “This popular market has grown throughout the season along with several family-friendly activities added to complement the market.”
In addition to fresh produce from local farms and specialty items from a wide range of vendors and crafters, the festival will include free activities such as face painting, a balloon artist, Carnegie Science Center Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream, a pumpkin patch, glow sticks, appearance by Witch Hazel and “harvest brew” tasting by Pittsburgh Brewing.
Kids who attend are welcome to wear their Halloween costumes.
The farmers market and harvest festival will be set up at the two-level south atrium located near DSW shoes and Wahlburgers’ restaurant.
