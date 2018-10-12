Charity collecting toys to brighten holidays for North Hills kids
Updated 2 hours ago
North Hills Community Outreach is collecting holiday gifts for needy children starting Nov. 1.
New toys, games, sporting equipment, apparel and gift cards for children from birth 18 years old are being collected through Dec. 12.
Gifts cards and items appropriate for teenagers are especially needed.
Items can be dropped off at NHCO’s offices weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The main office is located at 1975 Ferguson Road in Hampton. There also are offices located in Millvale at 416 Lincoln Avenue and in Bellevue at 100 S. Jackson Avenue, 2 South
The pantry behind the Hampton location will be open for donations from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 to collect toys.
Alternate donation plans can be made by calling 412-487-6316 Option 1.
For more information see: nhco.org.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.