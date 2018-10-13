Chemistry program teaches students about 'solutions'

Two by two, the students in Joan Batson’s Chemistry Chaos afterschool program at Eden Hall Upper Elementary School paired up and emptied their Dixie cups containing yeast and warm water into plastic water bottles filled with dish soap, hydrogen peroxide and green food coloring.

With anticipation, they took turns watching as green foam immediately bubbled, flowed up and cascaded over the bottle, creating a thick pile in the foil tray. After the reactions were complete, Batson showed them how the concoction could then be used to make bubbles.

“I liked watching it react so I could see how it worked,” fifth grader Josh Oklejewski said afterward.

Chemistry Chaos is a six-week program being offered through Pine-Richland’s Pennsylvania Association for Gifted Education affiliate. The group of parents, who vice president Rita Kastner said act as a sort of PTA for gifted students, began sponsoring STEM-related afterschool activities about five years ago.

“We had a lot of kids interested in STEM but there weren’t a lot of STEM programs offered, or they were in Pittsburgh or far away or summer camp programs,” she said. “We thought it would be fun to offer more STEM-related activities after school. We started bringing in the programming and had an overwhelming response so we’ve kept on doing it.”

Over the years, they’ve offered programs both at the upper and lower elementary levels in classes ranging from chess to robotics to engineering and design programs. Students are not required to be in gifted programs to take part, she said, and the classes often fill quickly.

For the class on making “elephant toothpaste,” the fun name for the yeast-soap-hydrogen peroxide combination, Batson began by talking about the three different physical states, talking about the periodic table and showing slides of everything from a baby elephant running to a lion frightened by a bubble.

After receiving their safety goggles and supplies, the students emptied yeast packets into Dixie cups then added warm water and stirred until all the lumps were gone. Then they got their water bottles with the remaining ingredients and it was time to put the two together and watch the reactions happen.

In previous weeks, experiments have included making baking soda “bombs,” flying tea bags and fluffy slime.

“There’s no homework and there are no tests,” said Batson, a longtime teacher at the Natural History Museum. “There’s a slide presentation and it does have real science in it, but it’s an afterschool program. It’s a little academic, so they do have to sit and listen and then we do the activities, but we’re not trying to meet any standards and it’s not in coordination with anything. It’s just exposing the kids to something interesting and fun, and we need science.”

