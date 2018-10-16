Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Northland Library hosted Walking Dead Day

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
Shepard Rainey, 6, of Franklin Park, picks up a free pirate mask during a Walking Dead Day at Northland Public Library Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Lucas Palm, 11, of McCandless picks up a free Walking Dead comic book during a Walking Dead Day at Northland Public Library Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Northland Public Library teen librarian Raeann MacNeil sets up the Walking Dead series during A Walking Dead Day, on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
On Saturday, Oct. 13, teen and adult fans of the graphic comic “The Walking Dead” by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard gathered at Northland Public Library to chat about their favorite characters and pick up some exclusive “Walker” swag. Dozens of fans of the comic and the television show were on hand.

The event is part of a month-long program to help guests get into the holiday spirit. Along with “Walking Dead Day,” the community is invited to “Spooky Storytelling” on Friday, Oct. 19 and 26, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., as well as a 21-and-over event called “Terrifying Tales from the Cabin” on Saturday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m.

For details, contact the library at 412-366-8100, ext. 113.

