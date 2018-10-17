Homemade pasta is a labor of love

October is known for pumpkins and Halloween. But did you know that October is Family History month and Pasta Month? Wow! What a perfect way to introduce myself.

Sharing with Sherry is a way to share cooking secrets and special recipes from people in the community. Almost everybody has a specialty.

As a young mother, I wanted to know everything about preparing food. I just didn’t seem to have the right recipes, so I decided, “what if I asked those that knew what they were doing to share that with me?” It worked. I interviewed people of all ethnic backgrounds for their family recipes.

The first person I interviewed was my mother, Mrs. Margaret Marie Memo — we called her “MMMM!” So you know that her cooking was Italian, great, and original. She shared her recipe of homemade pasta and it changed my culinary life forever.

The rule for homemade pasta is two eggs per one cup flour, one egg per person. We used to start out dinner for four and it would end up dinner with 16 unexpected family members dropping in. That’s when you know that the food is great.

Homemade Pasta

(servings six)

3 cups flour

6 eggs

½ tsp salt

Cooks in 3-4 minutes

In a food processor add the flour and salt, slowing pulsing the machine, adding the eggs one egg at a time. Pulse until all the dough on the sides of the bowl gather together.

On a floured board, place the dough from the processor and knead it for 15 minutes. This is the most important step. Use the palm of your hand to press into the dough, folding the dough over, pressing again and doing this for 15 minutes. Use extra flour to keep dough from being sticky. Blended dough should be very smooth. Wrap the dough into plastic wrap for at least 30 minutes. It can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours but must be room temperature before rolling it out.

To make the pasta: Cut the dough into four sections, keeping the unused dough covered in plastic wrap. Slightly flour the dough section, roll with rolling pin and place into the widest section of the pasta machine. Each section must be rolled on the machine, working from widest to thinnest (changing the gauge each time), rolling each section 2-3 times to achieve your thinness for cutting. On your machine, in the cutting section, select the desired setting to cut the pasta. Flour all cut pasta and place on a floured tray.

To cook the pasta, boil the water and add a pinch or two of salt. Cook the pasta for 3-4 minutes, then strain. Top with your favorite sauce and serve.

To contact Sherry to share how you learned your favorite recipe, call 412-559-0409 or email sherrye@consolidated.net.