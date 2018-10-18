Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Input sought for Pine-Richland Strategic Plan for 2019-23

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Pine-Richland eighth graders Amber Murphy and Hannah Young share their vision for the district during a strategic planning session on Oct. 10.
At Pine-Richland School District, the strategic plan drives daily action within an annual work plan. The district is in the final year of its current plan. This plan was developed in a collaborative manner about four years ago with input from key stakeholders. One of the key initiatives this year is the development of the PRSD Strategic Plan for 2019-23.

As part of the process, the district hosted a strategic town hall workshop in the morning and one in the evening on Oct. 10. The district had 141 participants in the latest session. Additional sessions will be held in late November and January. To be part of the next session or receive more communication on the strategic planning process, visit www.pinerichland.org/planinput .

