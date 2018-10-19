Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

National Merit recognizes 14 Pine-Richland seniors

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
John ReilandCommended
John ReilandCommended
Luke FrancisSemifinalist
Luke FrancisSemifinalist
Umayal NatesanCommended
Umayal NatesanCommended
Jordan LabudCommended
Jordan LabudCommended
Devin GollaSemifinalist
Devin GollaSemifinalist
Kevin ZhouCommended
Kevin ZhouCommended
Amalendu BokilCommended
Amalendu BokilCommended
Lucas ZakCommended
Lucas ZakCommended
Arjan GuglaniCommended
Arjan GuglaniCommended
Jacob GarretsonCommended
Jacob GarretsonCommended
Martha LacekCommended
Martha LacekCommended
Ryan FarbacherCommended
Ryan FarbacherCommended
Parker SchubertCommended
Parker SchubertCommended
Mason PruhsCommended
Mason PruhsCommended

Updated 2 hours ago

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) named 14 Pine-Richland High School seniors as semifinalists and commended students in its 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Luke Francis and Devin Golla were named semifinalists, and seniors Amalendu Bokil, Ryan Farbacher, Jacob Garretson, Arjan Guglani, Jordan Labuda, Martha Lacek, Umayal Natesan, Mason Pruhs, John Reiland, Parker Schubert, Lucas Zak, and Kevin Zhou were named commended students.

More than 1.6 million juniors in about 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

To become a finalist, the semifinalists and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about his or her academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me