National Merit recognizes 14 Pine-Richland seniors
Updated 2 hours ago
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) named 14 Pine-Richland High School seniors as semifinalists and commended students in its 64th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Luke Francis and Devin Golla were named semifinalists, and seniors Amalendu Bokil, Ryan Farbacher, Jacob Garretson, Arjan Guglani, Jordan Labuda, Martha Lacek, Umayal Natesan, Mason Pruhs, John Reiland, Parker Schubert, Lucas Zak, and Kevin Zhou were named commended students.
More than 1.6 million juniors in about 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
To become a finalist, the semifinalists and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about his or her academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring.