Woodlands fall festival on Saturday celebrates inclusion of kids, adults with challenges

The Woodlands, a non-profit agency in Bradford Woods that provides a variety of activities for people with disabilities or chronic illnesses, is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday.

The event will feature games, zip line rides, pumpkin painting, food, trick-or-treating, music, a walk down the “Not So Scary” Haunted Trail, and other activities.

The Oct. 20 festival, which runs from 3 to 7 p.m., also serves as an open house during which people who are considering registering family members for the organization’s programs can take guided tours of the facilities.

“Our adapted activities during The Woodlands’ Fall Festival offer everyone the opportunity to try new activities, develop attitudes and beliefs that support inclusion and are helpful in forming social relationships and friendships with others,” says Jesse Solomon, director of programs and marketing for The Woodlands .

“When recreation programs are truly inclusive, it benefits the entire community and gives our community an opportunity to directly reduce or end the isolation and exclusion that many people still face in their daily lives,” Solomon said.

People who attend are encouraged to wear family friendly Halloween costumes. Complimentary food also will be served and guests can participate as judges in The Woodlands’ Staff Chili Cook-Off.

Live musical performances will be presented by The Chiodi Trio and Notes from the Heart Music Ensemble, a group of Woodlands’ participants.

The Woodlands is located at 134 Shenot Road.

