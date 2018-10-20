Hance named Title I Distinguished School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hance Elementary School was named a Title I Distinguished School for 2018-19 by the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Division of Federal Programs.

Hance ranked in the top 5 percent of Title I Schools based on aggregate math and English language arts scores on the Pennsylvania System of School Assessments.

“We are extremely proud of the Hance team and their efforts to ensure both growth and achievement across our student population,” said Dr. Kristen Silbaugh, assistant superintendent of elementary education and curriculum.

Hance will be highlighted at the 2019 Title I Improving Schools’ Performance Conference ceremony in January at the Sheraton Station Square.

• The Pine-Richland Class of 2019 will host the annual “Trunk or Treat” event at the high school athletic back parking lot on Oct. 28 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Children from the community are invited for an afternoon of food, entertainment and fun.

• Eden Hall Upper Elementary School will be observing Veteran’s Day on Nov. 7 and school officials are looking for veterans willing to come speak with students. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Contact Yvonne Balouris at ybalouris@zoominternet.net for more information or to sign up to speak.

• The high school fall scholarship blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the green gym. Donors will not only provide much needed blood but also help earn scholarship dollars for school seniors. Register online at donateblood.centralbloodbank.org using sponsor code HS010058.

• Pittsburgh Magazine rated Pine the 10th-best top affluent suburban community in which to live in Allegheny County based on the categories of housing, neighborhood, schools, safety and traffic. Richland was ranked 15th. Communities were judged in the affluent category if last year’s median home sale price was $250,000 or more. According to the magazine the median home sale price in Pine in 2017 was $492,500 and in Richland it was $252,250. Edgeworth was ranked the top affluent suburb.

