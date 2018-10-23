Plans move forward for convenience store in Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans are moving forward to build an American Natural convenience store, fuel station and restaurant at the corner of Route 8 and Grandview Drive in Richland Township.

The Richland Board of Supervisors held a public hearing Oct. 17 on the request by Camille Holdings to transfer a restaurant liquor license from Katie’s Bar in North Versailles to the location at 4100 Grandview Drive, which will have seating for about 35 in the restaurant.

The board voted to approve the transfer and later approved the developer’s plan previously given the OK by the planning commission. The approval is contingent on conditions set by the planning commission and by zoning officer Scott Shoup.

One contingency is the finalization of an agreement for the property’s seller to transfer ownership of a stormwater detention pond to St. Barnabas. In the agreement being negotiated by the participating parties, the developer will pay to clean up the pond, which has been operated without much regulation in the past. Stormwater from the new American Natural facility will discharge into the pond.

Once that is done, St. Barnabas will maintain the pond moving forward and enter into an operation and management contract with the township.

Richland will then be able to have regulatory oversight of the pond.

“This is a huge win, and one of the benefits to the township of this development going forward is to get that pond into proper shape,” township manager Dean Bastianini said.

Ryan Wotus, of Goldberg, Kamin & Garvin, who is representing the developer, said they hope to have that agreement finalized within the next few weeks.

The board later authorized the chairman to execute a developer’s agreement with Camille Holdings contingent upon the solicitor’s receiving a required bond.

American Natural has locations in Harmar on Route 910 and in Wexford on Wexford-Bayne Road. The hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to the website, the “carefully balanced menu” at The Eatery “features hand-crafted sandwiches, salads and pizza that are made with whole foods and provide healthier alternatives without sacrificing taste.”

Beer and wine will be sold.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.