Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Questions about sidewalk delay McCandless' vote on McKnight Elementary renovations

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
This is an artists rendering that shows the addition of a canopy over the front entrance to McKnight Elementary School. McCandless council on Oct. 22, 2018 delayed voting on whether to approve the project until the town and school district can negotiate a payment in lieu of installing a sidewalk along Cumberland Road.
This is an artists rendering that shows the addition of a canopy over the front entrance to McKnight Elementary School. McCandless council on Oct. 22, 2018 delayed voting on whether to approve the project until the town and school district can negotiate a payment in lieu of installing a sidewalk along Cumberland Road.

Updated 9 hours ago

McCandless council has put off voting on the planned renovation and expansion of McKnight Elementary School until a payment the district will have to make in lieu of installing a sidewalk along Cumberland Road can be negotiated.

Council was scheduled to vote Oct. 22 on whether to approve the North Allegheny School District’s land development plan.

Questions about whether the town will require the district to follow the letter of the law and build the sidewalk came up during council’s Sept. 24 committee meeting when Rob Gaertner, North Allegheny’s facilities director, requested a waiver from the sidewalk requirement.

Council informed Gaertner that it has been the town’s policy for the past several years to not waive the sidewalk requirement because adding them is part of the town’s long-range plan to make the town more walkable.

Gaertner described the property on which the sidewalk would have to be installed as “unbuildable” — or at the very least, cost prohibitive to construct — because of the terrain. He previously estimated that excavating the hillside along Cumberland could spike the cost for a sidewalk to as much as $50 a square foot compared to the typical price of between $6 and $12 a square foot.

Town manager Toby Cordek agreed with the district’s difficulty fulfilling the sidewalk rule.

“It’s one of the most severe slopes to try to put a sidewalk in that we’ve ever encountered,” he said. “It would be extremely expensive.”

Gaertner also noted that even if the district is forced to build the sidewalk, it would be useless because there are no sidewalks on either side of the district’s property.

Further complicating the matter is the fact that its installation would likely not get the OK from the petroleum company that holds a right-of-way for the property.

Both Gaertner and members of council agreed that even if a sidewalk could be installed along Cumberland in front of the school it might not be such a good idea to encourage kids to walk along a road with such heavy motor vehicle traffic.

To ease the burden, the town has giving the school district the option of calculating the cost of building the sidewalk on flat land with no major obstacles and then placing that amount in a special fund set up to make capital improvements to the town’s transportation infrastructure, which includes sidewalks.

Council will vote to consider the building project once the amount the school district will have to kick in to the fund has been determined.

Since no formal law exists for McCandless to collect the so-called “in lieu of” payment, town officials plan to craft a measure that spells out when it is appropriate for such payments to be made.

Even without enancting the ordinance, the town’s solicitor has indicated that the “in lieu of” fee is legal.

The measure McCandless develops would likely be similar to a law Ross Township enacted last year that sets such rules. The money Ross collects from developers can be used for sidewalks as well as hiking and biking trails.

The district’s estimated $18.2 million for the McKnight Elementary project includes:

  • Reconfiguration the area where parents drop off and pick up children
  • Relocation of play areas to make room for a 5,400-square-foot addition to house art classrooms
  • Improvements to the loading dock area
  • The addition of a canopy over the main entrance
  • Relocation of classrooms, modifying existing spaces and converting the old history area into classrooms.
  • New roof, windows and doors

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me