Luminaria available to participate in Bradford Woods' light up night on Dec. 2

Bradford Woods residents can participate in the borough’s light up night on Sunday, Dec. 2 by placing luminaria along roadways and driveways at 5 p.m.

Residents can make their own flameless Christmas lanterns or purchase kits from the borough that contain 10 plastic containers along with flameless candles and sand for $10.

A portion of the money raised by the sale of luminaria will be donated to the Bradford Woods Conservancy.

Orders are due by Nov. 7. Residents can pick up their lantern kits at the firehall from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 17.

To order luminaria, send and email to Molly Coltharp at m2c2@consolidated.net or call her at 724-933-8130.

