Pine-Richland senior participates in prestigious Cancer Research program

Jackson English, a senior at Pine-Richland, had a rare look into research work involving cancer.

He was one of only 65 applicants from across the country to be accepted into the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Academy.

The Hillman Academy provides rising high school seniors with eight weeks of research-focused and experiential learning opportunities at six locations. Scholars work on their own research project in a dedicated research mentor’s laboratory. At the end of the program, scholars present their projects as an oral presentation and in a poster session. Participating scholars also learn important skills to help prepare them for success in college and in careers in science and medicine.

Jackson focused on cancer research and testing full-time from June to August. His project was titled ATR kinase inhibition promotes generation antigen-specific CD8+T Cells. He specifically focused on the immune system and worked with laboratory mice.

Jackson plans to study at the University of Pittsburgh this fall and go to medical school with the hopes of becoming an oncologist or dermatologist someday. His father is a dermatologist, and his mother works in the medical insurance field.

His friend Zachary Kass-Gerji was the inspiration behind his plans to study oncology. Zachary passed away in March after a battle with cancer.

Jackson and fellow senior Mason Pruhs have been organizing fundraisers in memory of Zachary for Make-A-Wish.