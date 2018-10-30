Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Monster 5K raises money in memory of North Hills student

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Runners begin the Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Stroll on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti
Runners put on their costumes for the Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Stroll held in honor of former North Hills junior Jake Wudarczyk on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at North Park.
The Flash, aka Doug Rasinski of Ross, races through the rain during the Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Stroll held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Allison Mathis, on left, Zoe Williams,5, Sydney Mathis,9, Elena Williams,8, and Sandra Kozera pose for a picture during the Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Stroll at North Park Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Kerry Wolff, 15, of Ross, won the Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Stroll held in honor of former North Hills student Jake Wudarczyk on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at North Park.
The Monster Dash 5K and Spooky Stroll in North Park on Oct. 27 was sponsored by North Hills School District in honor of Jake Wudarczyk, a junor who died from brain cancer in 2016. Jake was 16.

Money raised in this annual event that just completed its third year will be donated to Make-A-Wish and Children’s Hospital Foundation. In this race, participants are asked to dress up and then compete. This year, the costumed-runners endured a cold rain to ultimately make the event another big success.

