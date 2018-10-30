Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland hires new athletic director

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Sean Simmons

Sean Simmons has been hired as the new athletic director at Pine-Richland.

Simmons served as the assistant athletic director of student services and sports operations at Robert Morris University in Moon Township since 2004. In his role, he was in charge of student services and sports operations, financial and strategic planning, and responsible for assisting in the hiring and evaluation processes for coaches.

From 2000-04, Simmons served as the academic coordinator for student-athletes at the University of Virginia, which required him to have detailed knowledge of the governing rules of student-athlete eligibility. Prior to that, he served as an assistant compliance director of Seton Hall University where he was responsible for team scheduling and serving as an assistant sports programming director.

Simmons earned a Master of Science Degree from James Madison University with a concentration in athletic administration and coaching. In addition, Simmons has a Bachelor of Science Degree with a concentration in finance. Simmons is replacing Josh Shoup, who has accepted another job.

