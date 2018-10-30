Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland equestrians shine at state 4H show

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Jessica Harby, 10th grade, riding Rocky, competed in the Open Trail Ponies division at the PA 4H State Horse Show. This is the highest level of competition within the 4H horse circuit and participants must first qualify at both the county and district levels.
Anastasia Pillar, ninth grade, riding Shamrock, was crowned champion in Minimum Assistance Obstacle Trail at the PA 4H State Horse Show.
Norah Carter, a ninth grader, riding Dottie, earned the title of Miniature Horse Driving Reserve Champion. Norah was also recognized for achieving 109 Hoof Hours.
Three Pine-Richland High School students were among a select group of equestrians state wide to qualify to show their horses at the PA State 4H Show in Harrisburg Oct. 26 to 28. In order to compete at the state level, freshman Norah Carter, sophomore Jessica Harby and freshman Anastasia Pillar, all members of the local 4H group North Ridge Riders, scored among the top competitors at the Allegheny County 4H show and subsequently scored in the top 4 or higher at the District X competition, earning a trip to states.

At the state competition, Norah competed in Miniature Horse In Hand Trail (14-18), English Pleasure, and Miniature Horse Driving (14-18) where she earned Reserve Champion out of 24 competitors. Also representing District X were Jessica Harby who showed her horse in Open Trail Ponies, as well as Anastasia Pillar who took Champion in Minimum Assistance Obstacle Trail out of 17 competitors.

