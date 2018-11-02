Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

New assistant principal hired at Pine-Richland Middle School

Tribune-Review | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Pine-Richland School Board approved Jacob Minsinger to serve as the assistant principal at Pine-Richland Middle School.

Minsinger most recently served as a seventh- and eighth-grade English language arts teacher at West Allegheny Middle School.

He also served on the novel and anthology selection committee and participated in a text-dependent analysis study with the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment and the PA Department of Education. Prior to that, he worked as a long-term substitute seventh-grade reading teacher in the Avonworth School District.

Minsinger earned a Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction Certification from the University of Pittsburgh School of Education; a Master of Science and Instructional Leadership with principal’s certification from Robert Morris University and a Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle-Level Education.

Minsinger will replace Ashley Boyers who has accepted another administrative position at another school district.

