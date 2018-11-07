Family, consumer science teacher shares favorite recipes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After years of teaching, what would be a family and consumer science (home economics) teacher’s favorite recipe?

For Heidi Davis, a teacher for 21 years, it has become her chocolate chip cookies and apple crumb pie.

“I founded this recipe back when I was in college at IUP and have never changed the recipe,” Davis says.

“It makes the perfect chocolate chips. They are thick and soft with a little crunch on the edges. I make these for my students every year while showing them how to measure correctly. I’m known for this cookie recipe.”

As for the apple crumb pie, the recipe is definitely delicious, and if you aren’t comfortable making crusts, it is the perfect recipe because you only have to have a bottom crust. The top is a crumb topping and it is really hard to mess up.

Her students used to sell these pies to raise money for field trips, and even today the pies are a demand from her co-workers. Davis is the family and consumer science teacher at Pine-Richland High school. She has been married for 17 years and has two children.

Heidi’s Chocolate Chip Cookies

(makes six dozen)

1 ¼ cup sugar

1 ¼ cup brown sugar

3 sticks butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 eggs

4 ¼ cup flour

2 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

24 ounces chocolate chips

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat sugar, brown sugar and butter until light and fluffy. Add vanilla and eggs, then mix well. Add flour, baking soda and salt and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips and drop rounded tablespoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 8-12 minutes or until they are a light golden brown.

Apple Crumb Pie

Pastry crust

1 ½ cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup cold shortening

4-5 tablespoons very cold water

Measure flour and salt into a large bowl. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender or knives until the pieces are the size of small peas. Sprinkle water 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing the mixture with a fork after each addition. Form into a ball. Flatten on a lightly floured surface. Roll out with a rolling pin, making sure it is 1 inch larger than the pie plate. Place the crust in a pie pan and turn the edge under the pan.

Filling

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoon flour

5-7 apples (combination of half granny smith and half golden delicious), peeled, cored and sliced (5 cups sliced)

Crumb topping

1 stick very cold butter

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 cup flour

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Mix the filling ingredients together in a bowl. Arrange the filling evenly in the unbaked pie shell.

Prepare the topping ingredients by mixing the sugars and the flour together. Cut in butter with a pastry blender or knives until crumbly. Sprinkle over the apples. Bake for 45 minutes.

Serve warm with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream if desired.

If you would be interested in Sharing with Sherry, email Sherrye@consolidated.net or call 412-559-0409.