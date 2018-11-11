Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland freshman collects 80 coats for North Hills Community Outreach

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Vicki Burstynowicz (left), sharing projects coordinator at North Hills Community Outreach, congratulates Pine-Richland freshman Kate Cwenar on her coat drive efforts.
Vicki Burstynowicz (left), sharing projects coordinator at North Hills Community Outreach, congratulates Pine-Richland freshman Kate Cwenar on her coat drive efforts.

Kate Cwenar, a freshman at Pine-Richland High School, decided to hold a neighborhood coat drive. The idea came to her during the summer as she was thinking of a way to give back to her community.

Kate designed a flyer and distributed it throughout her neighborhood asking the community to donate gently-worn coats of all types and sizes so that they could be handed out to people in need.

Kate launched her coat drive on Oct. 1 and collected more than 80 coats. Her goal next year is to double this amount.

“I have always wanted to do something for my community. I have always wanted to give back and I enjoy volunteering. It just makes me feel good,” Kate said.

The coat drive ran through Oct. 24.

The coats have been given to the North Hills Community Outreach.

