Highcliff Elementary students honor Veterans

This Veteran’s Day, students at Highcliff Elementary School in Ross spent the morning serving those who have served.

They designated Friday, Nov. 9 as a “Day of Service” and provided breakfast and a recognition ceremony to 75 veterans and their 70 guests, most of whom were personally invited by their children and grandchildren at the school.

“My granddaughter, who’s in fourth grade, made a special trip to my house in Brighton Heights to invite me,” said Tony Tusa, a 69-year-old Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

Following the ceremony, the students rolled up their sleeves and continued to honor those who have served by offering their own service and sacrifice.

Kindergartners decorated stars-and-stripes placemats that will be used at Applebee’s Restaurant on McKnight Road.

The first- and second-graders sorted and packaged 495 pounds of Halloween candy that was donated by students throughout the school. They added personal, handwritten notes and will give the packages to Boucek’s Battalion, a local non-profit organization that ships the packages to troops serving overseas.

“Do you know how hard it is for a kid to give up his or her Halloween candy?” said Maria Shevchik, the first-grade teacher at Highcliff who coordinates the Veteran’s Day celebration at the school each year.

Third graders made survival bracelets from woven paracord, and included them with the Halloween candy packages given to Boucek’s Battalion.

Fourth- and fifth-graders made 900 Poppy Pins crafted from red tissue-paper to commemorate military personnel who have died in war. The pins were donated to the West View VFW and local Eat ’n Park, Denny’s and Texas Roadhouse restaurants along McKnight Road.

Sixth-graders assembled care packages filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, hand sanitizer, deodorant, snacks, body wash, socks and snacks. All the products were donated by students and their families. The kids also wrote personal notes and tucked them in the care packages, which will be distributed to homeless veterans via The Veterans Leadership Program of Western PA.

Veterans in attendance worked alongside the students with each project.

“I appreciate all the appreciation,” said Cory Hockman, 35, of Ross. He is a disabled combat veteran. While serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005, he suffered a broken back, three herniated discs and shrapnel injuries from multiple IED explosions. He still walks with a cane.

“The kids do a nice job,” said Edward Glatz, a 68-year-old Army veteran who served as a crew chief during the Vietnam War. “I liked it when they got up on stage and sang and played their instruments (including the theme songs for each branch of the military).”

Likewise, the students enjoyed having the veterans visit.

“I liked talking to them and hearing about what they do,” said sixth-grader Allison Ditzenberger, 11, of Ross.

“We really do appreciate how much they’ve done for us and our country,” added sixth-grader Stephen Murphy, 11. “It’s so nice to see how many came today.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.