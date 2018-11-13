Hobby turns into cookie business for busy wife, mom

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rhonda Campagna, a stay-at-home mom, and business owner of Campagna’s Cookie Closet, is grateful for her family and her business.

A true testimony of compassion is shared when one hears the story behind the creation of her business. Facing many heartbreaking trials of life, the loss of her second child at birth and her husband’s loss of his job shortly afterward led Rhonda to fill her anxious time with baking.

As her business grew, she remodeled her closet-sized kitchen (where the name comes from) to be able to prepare her specialties such as: Snicker Storms, Outrageous Reese Pieces,Buckeyes and Butterballs.

Orders by the dozens are selected from 20 different kinds.

Rhonda’s family enjoys her Oatmeal Raisin Cookie and Black Bottom Cupcakes while she is busy preparing orders for her customers.

Rhonda thanks her husband of 10 years, Roberto, her daughter Olivia, 9, who contributed to the logo for the business, and her little cookie testers, Adeline, 5, and Lorenzo, 2.

Rhonda’s Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cup flour

1 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 cups Quaker Oats

1 cup raisins

In a large bowl, cream together butter, white sugar and brown sugar till smooth. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until fluffy. Stir together the flour, baking soda, cinnamonand salt. Gradually beat it into the butter mixture. Stir in oats and raisins. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an ungreased cookie sheet and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

For the chocolate lovers out there, Rhonda’s Black Bottom Cupcakes simply take the cake:

Black Bottom Cupcakes

Chocolate mixture

1 2/3 cup flour

¼ cup cocoa

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla

White mixture

8 ounces softened cream cheese

1 egg

1/3 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Fill cupcake liners ½ full with chocolate batter. Top each with 1 tablespoon of cream cheese mixture. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes.

