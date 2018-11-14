Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland freshman wins award for academic excellence

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Pine-Richland freshman Andrew Ni with Dr. Duncan Haldane, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize for Physics.
Submitted
Pine-Richland freshman Andrew Ni was recognized as one of the top Young Elite Award recipients. He ranked second out of the 10 honorees. The YEA 2018 ceremony was held at Yale University.

While attending the YEA ceremony, Andrew had the honor to spend time speaking with Dr. Duncan Haldane, Nobel Prize for Physics 2016 from Princeton University

The YEA is designed to encourage the younger generation to achieve high academic performance, develop leadership skills, and excel in extracurricular activities and community service.

Andrew excels in math and is the youngest student to take a college-level course at Carnegie Mellon University during the summer of 2018; completed AP Calculus BC in 8th grade; won Pennsylvania State Championship of TSA Competition in 2017 and in 2018.

