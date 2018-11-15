Franklin Park taking applications until Dec. 3 to fill vacant Ward 2 borough council seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Park is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on borough council.

The position, which is the result of the resignation of Ward 2 Councilwoman Jane Hopey, runs through Jan. 2, 2020.

Hopey, who is in her fourth term on council, resigned because she is moving out of the area, according to borough officials.

Applicants for the voluntary position must be at 18 or older and have resided in Ward 2 for a minimum of one year.

Resumes and letters of interest can be mailed or dropped off at the municipal building, 2344 West Ingomar Road.

They also can be submitted by email to borough Secretary Cathy Krummert at: ckrummert@franklinparkborough.us.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3.

All resumes and letters of interest must be accompanied by a completed Statement of Financial Interest, which are available at the borough office during regular business hours or online .

For additional information, contact Krummert 412-364-4115, Ext. 308.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.