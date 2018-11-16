Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Ross residents looking to play role in township government can apply to fill board, commission vacancies

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 2:15 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Ross residents looking to get more involved in township government can apply for a number of upcoming vacancies on voluntary advisory boards and commissions.

Applications are being accepted until 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. Links to detailed description of the duties, the application and other information is available online .

Following are the positions that are available:

• Building Appeals Board: The three-member board provides a legal mechanism by which a property owner can appeal a building code official’s decision, make a request for a variance from the building codes or requests an extension of time in completing a project. Appointments are for three-year terms.

• Fire Appeals Board: The three-member board provides a legal mechanism by which a property owner can appeal a fire code official’s decision, make a request for a variance from the fire codes, or requests an extension of time in completing a project.

• Planning Commission: The nine-member commission, which makes recommendations to council, reviews developments to make sure they comply with the zoning as well as the subdivision and land development ordinances. The opening is for a four -year term.

• Traffic Advisory Board: The board works to ensure that traffic that results from growth is managed to ensure that it is safe and balances the economic, social and environmental health of the community. Board members serve four-year terms.

•Vacancy Board: The one-person board serves as as “sit-in” when a vacancy on the board of commissioners occurs but remaining board members are unable to select a person to fill the opening. The term is for one year.

• Zoning Hearing Board: The five-member board that handles requests for variances and special exceptions to the Ross Township Zoning Ordinance. The board gains its power from the Municipalities Planning Code and serves as a a quasi-judicial body. The open position is for a five-year term.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me