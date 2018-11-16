Ross residents looking to play role in township government can apply to fill board, commission vacancies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross residents looking to get more involved in township government can apply for a number of upcoming vacancies on voluntary advisory boards and commissions.

Applications are being accepted until 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. Links to detailed description of the duties, the application and other information is available online .

Following are the positions that are available:

• Building Appeals Board: The three-member board provides a legal mechanism by which a property owner can appeal a building code official’s decision, make a request for a variance from the building codes or requests an extension of time in completing a project. Appointments are for three-year terms.

• Fire Appeals Board: The three-member board provides a legal mechanism by which a property owner can appeal a fire code official’s decision, make a request for a variance from the fire codes, or requests an extension of time in completing a project.

• Planning Commission: The nine-member commission, which makes recommendations to council, reviews developments to make sure they comply with the zoning as well as the subdivision and land development ordinances. The opening is for a four -year term.

• Traffic Advisory Board: The board works to ensure that traffic that results from growth is managed to ensure that it is safe and balances the economic, social and environmental health of the community. Board members serve four-year terms.

•Vacancy Board: The one-person board serves as as “sit-in” when a vacancy on the board of commissioners occurs but remaining board members are unable to select a person to fill the opening. The term is for one year.

• Zoning Hearing Board: The five-member board that handles requests for variances and special exceptions to the Ross Township Zoning Ordinance. The board gains its power from the Municipalities Planning Code and serves as a a quasi-judicial body. The open position is for a five-year term.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.