North Hills

Northern Regional cops hoping to 'fill the truck' with holiday gifts for kids in hospital

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 5:45 p.m.

For years, officers with the Northern Regional Police Department have participated in the annual Presents from Police program to collect gifts to help make the holidays brighter for children being treated for serious illnesses.

But this year the department is hoping to step up its game by setting a goal to fill its Special Reaction Team truck with gifts. The Northern Regional Police Department serves Pine, Richland, Marshall and Bradford Woods.

The items collected will be donated to patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Officers will be collecting gifts at the following locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help fill the truck.

Saturday, Nov. 24, Wal-Mart, Richland Township .

Sunday, Nov. 25, Giant Eagle Market District. Pine Township .

Saturday, Dec. 1, Target, Richland Township .

Sunday, Dec. 2, T-Bones Marketplace, Marshall Township.

Collection boxes also will be set at the Northern Regional Police Department at 230 Pearce Mill Road; the Pine Community Center at 100 Pine Park Drive; and the Northern Tier Library at 4015 Dickey Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

