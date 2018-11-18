Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

North Hills hosting 'Return to Hogwarts'

Laurie Rees | Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Senior Maria Brusca, North Hills High School counselor David Barkovich and senior Kendra Richards don costumes in preparation for the Hilltop Heroes Club’s “Return to Hogwarts” event at North Hills High School on Dec. 1.
Quaffles, bludgers, and a Golden Snitch. Horcruxes, polyjuice potion, and He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

The world of Harry Potter is coming to North Hills High School during an immersive experience called “Return to Hogwarts,” on Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. It is sponsored by the North Hills High School Hilltop Heroes Club. Wizards and Muggles of all ages are invited.

Cost is by donation, and all proceeds benefit CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) of Allegheny County to help prevent child abuse within the local community.

The event will feature characters and settings from author J.K. Rowling’s series of fantasy novels and films chronicling the lives of students attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Guests will board the Hogwarts Express from Platform 9- 3 4 to begin their hour-long adventure.

They can visit Hogwarts classes on Harry Potter trivia, spells and potions. A special Muggle Studies class will examine the human world.

Attendees can make their own wands and other Harry Potter crafts.

They also can test their skills in a game of Quiddich in the school gymnasium or try the “Sorting Hat” to be placed into Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin House.

The adventure will conclude in the “great hall” where participants can indulge in chocolate frogs and butterbeer (a mixture of cream soda and butterscotch).

“My favorite activity is the reading of tea leaves in the Divinations classroom,” said North Hills senior and Hilltop Heroes club member Maria Brusca, 19. “It’s a peaceful and relaxed part of the event, except if you might be unfortunate enough to see ‘The Grim!’”

“I love the yummy foods and wizard drinks that are available. The butterbeer is especially tasty,” added senior Austin Kendall, 17.

The Hilltop Heroes held a similar event at the high school in February 2017. They recreated a small-scale version of Universal Orlando Resort’s “Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” and called it “Hogwarts on the Hilltop.” They had hoped to attract 200 attendees. Instead, nearly 800 participants showed up, and the club was able to raise approximately $3,000 for CASA.

“Ever since then, people have been asking us when we’re going to do it again,” said David Barkovich, a school counselor and sponsor of the North Hills Hilltop Heroes.

This year’s event will feature several new attractions, including Azkaban Prison, where the most dangerous wizards and witches are kept.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Barkovich said. “It highlights the villains and scarier side of Hogwarts.”

Also new is an appearance by Fluffy, the gigantic three-headed dog.

“She’s actually a therapy dog outfitted with two extra heads,” Barkovich explained. “She will greet people at the door. She’s well trained and certified.”

Admission is donation-based with a suggested donation of $5 for children under age 10 and $10 for adults. Pre-registration at www.nhsd.net is strongly recommended, but walk-ins will be accommodated when possible. Costumes and cosplay are encouraged.

Hilltop Heroes is an extracurricular club at the high school that explores students’ interests in comic books, video games and pop culture. Throughout the school year, club members collect donations and volunteer at fundraisers to support CASA, an organization that trains volunteers to act as advocates for abused and neglected children.

Over the past 10 years, the club has raised about $10,000 for CASA, according to Barkovich.

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

