Northern Tier Library hosting Civil War historian, author

Carleton Young had no idea the mystery that awaited him in his parents’ attic.

After his parents had passed away and he was cleaning out the Churchill home where he grew up, Young discovered an old wooden box he’d never seen before. It was packed full of letters that a pair of brothers from Vermont had written home while fighting in the Civil War, but Young had no idea who they were or why their letters wound up in his parents’ possession.

“Here I am, a history teacher, and my parents never mentioned they had all these Civil War letters in the attic,” said Young, who taught AP history for 37 years at Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills. “There was this mystery of who these soldiers were and why my parent never mentioned they had the letters or how they were connected to my family. I had to put all that together.”

After more than a decade of research, Young solved the mystery and it’s now all laid out in his book, “Voices From the Attic, the Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.” Young, of Castle Shannon, will be at the Northern Tier Regional Library to give a presentation and talk about the book and the experience Nov. 28.

Just reading through all the letters was time consuming in and of itself. The brothers used something called cross writing, Young said, in order to save paper. It involves writing on one side of the page then turning it sideways and continuing to write.

With more than 250 letters, Young enlisted friends to help. They’d meet once a week just to go through and read.

“It made it really hard trying to read their handwriting with all the cross writing they used,” he said. “It took us several years just to do that. Part of the project was just to transcribe the letters.”

The brothers were from Williamstown, Vt., a few miles from the town Young’s father grew up in, called Barry. He knew the connection had to be through his father’s side, and he was correct. Through researching birth, death, marriage and military records he learned that his grandfather had previously been married to a woman who had died young, and the soldiers were from her family tree. After his grandfather’s first wife’s death, the letters remained in his possession.

Another part of the project involved traveling to battlefields where they fought as well as the soldiers’ hometown and meeting their descendants.

“These soldiers were in the Army of the Potomac, and that’s a big Union army in the east trying to take Richmond, the Confederate capital, so they fought in a a lot of the well known big battles like Antietam and Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg,” he said. “So we’d go to the battlefields and take copies of the letters to show park historians and park rangers and walk in the footsteps of the soldiers, go to the places they’d been, and put together a story.”

One of the things that makes the letters unique, Young said, is that the brothers were from a relatively well-off family and had a good education so the letters were very well written. Another is the honesty with which they wrote.

“They didn’t hold back,” he said. “They told just what it was like in battles and camp and all the things they were experiencing, things that sometimes really surprised the park historians the depths they went into and describing what they were experiencing. It made it even better for us to put together because of the reaction we would get at the battlefield sites.”

The presentation at Northern Tier Library is open to the public.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.