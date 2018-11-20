Pine-Richland to host 'Peter and the Star Catcher'

Everyone knows the story of Peter Pan, but what people might not know is how this famous character came to be Peter Pan.

Or how Captain Hook came to be Captain Hook.

Or how that crocodile managed to get that clock stuck inside him.

“Peter and the Star Catcher,” a Tony award-winning play, answers all those questions and more, and members of the Pine-Richland High School International Thespian Society are performing it Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

“I think the story is well written, and it’s just a beautiful story,” senior stage manager Reagan Goldberg said. “I remember thinking ‘Peter and the Star Catcher’ is simple, it’s a prequel, but it’s a lot more than that. I like the way it’s done and how you get a different view of Peter Pan. It’s very interesting to see how the characters grow and how each one becomes their own iconic character.”

Language arts teacher and mentor John Dolphin found inspiration from a production by a group from Pitt performing “story theater,” where the actors play multiple parts and narrate and there are moving set pieces and props used in different ways along with music. When he looked at the script to “Peter and the Star Catcher,” he realized they could bring that concept of story theater to their stage.

“There’s an ensemble cast on stage at all times, moving set pieces, the background is going to be a scrim that drops down like a movie theater, and we’ll project video so if you’re in the ocean, you’ll be watching the ocean go by,” he said. “On either side of the stage we’ll have two shadow puppet screens, and the puppets are going to be manipulated throughout that will tell the tale as the tale is being told on stage. It’s kind of like a ‘you don’t know where to look’ type of show.”

About 45 students are involved, including 23 cast members, and while Dolphin may be the sponsor, the students take on the responsibilities of directing, ticket sales, stage production, etc.

Junior production manager McKenna Exline has been working on the production since they selected the script last school year and met with Dolphin multiple times over the summer to make sure everything was ready for the start of school when preparations would get into full swing.

Her job is to keep everything together and running smoothly, which can be a challenge when trying something new, such as the shadow puppets they’re incorporating into a show for the first time. With a tight-knit group, however, they get through it together.

“It’s a lot of fun to learn about all the new things we’re trying to bring in, and Mr. Dolphin gives our tech people new challenges every year,” Exline said. “We use projection mapping and, last year, we all had to learn how to do that and fix all the problems that came with it. We all get through it together as a group. We’re all extremely close and when a problem comes up we have to solve we do it together. It makes the challenging not very challenging.”

