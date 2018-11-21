Venison is on the menu

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hunting season will begin the Monday after Thanksgiving, and the turkey will fall between the cracks. Venison (deer meat) will rise to the throne; maybe not for everyone, but for many.

When venison is prepared with care and knowledge it can become a mouth-watering, tender meat with a unique flavor. Chris Lombardo, a teacher, coach and hunter, is one of those people who takes the deer meat challenge. He credits his success to a family recipe that he has agreed to share.

Lombardo makes a venison pasta dish that camouflages the wild flavor associated with deer meat.

The father of three girls, they defend their dad and claim that his venison is the best anywhere.

That’s a real seal of love and approval.

Chris’ Pasta with Venison

(serves four to six)

1 -1½ lbs. venison

Italian dressing, enough to cover venison

3 tablespoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons black pepper (can adjust to taste)

2 large cans stewed tomatoes

1 bag spinach

1 pound box bow tie pasta

Cut venison into 1-inch cubes. Soak the venison in Italian dressing for 24 hours. In a large skillet, add a small amount of oil and saute the minced garlic and the black pepper. Add the cubed venison and cook until brown. Slowly add the stewed tomatoes. When the sauce thickens, add a bag of spinach. Finish cooking on low until the spinach shrinks and becomes tender. Boil the water for the bow tie pasta. Cook according to the box instructions, drain pasta and add venison-tomato mixture to the pasta.

• • •

Most hunters seem to have a version of venison jerky that they stand by. Lombardo is no different, but his venison jerky is prepared with a dehydrator. Using a dehydrator instead of the oven, which is the traditional way to prepare jerky, has been a family secret … until now.

Chris’ Venison Jerky

5 pounds of venison

½ pound ground beef

1 cup grapefruit juice

4 ounces seasoned meat tenderizer

¼ cup pepper

¼ cup garlic salt

4 ounces of liquid smoke

A few pinches of crushed red pepper

Cut the venison into strips, combine the ingredients and then place in the dehydrator for seven hours. The result will be tasty jerky that will help get you through that next hunting trip.

