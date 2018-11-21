Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Venison is on the menu

Sherry Esser | Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Hunting season will begin the Monday after Thanksgiving, and the turkey will fall between the cracks. Venison (deer meat) will rise to the throne; maybe not for everyone, but for many.

When venison is prepared with care and knowledge it can become a mouth-watering, tender meat with a unique flavor. Chris Lombardo, a teacher, coach and hunter, is one of those people who takes the deer meat challenge. He credits his success to a family recipe that he has agreed to share.

Lombardo makes a venison pasta dish that camouflages the wild flavor associated with deer meat.

The father of three girls, they defend their dad and claim that his venison is the best anywhere.

That’s a real seal of love and approval.

Chris’ Pasta with Venison

(serves four to six)

1 -1½ lbs. venison

Italian dressing, enough to cover venison

3 tablespoons minced garlic

3 tablespoons black pepper (can adjust to taste)

2 large cans stewed tomatoes

1 bag spinach

1 pound box bow tie pasta

Cut venison into 1-inch cubes. Soak the venison in Italian dressing for 24 hours. In a large skillet, add a small amount of oil and saute the minced garlic and the black pepper. Add the cubed venison and cook until brown. Slowly add the stewed tomatoes. When the sauce thickens, add a bag of spinach. Finish cooking on low until the spinach shrinks and becomes tender. Boil the water for the bow tie pasta. Cook according to the box instructions, drain pasta and add venison-tomato mixture to the pasta.

• • •

Most hunters seem to have a version of venison jerky that they stand by. Lombardo is no different, but his venison jerky is prepared with a dehydrator. Using a dehydrator instead of the oven, which is the traditional way to prepare jerky, has been a family secret … until now.

Chris’ Venison Jerky

5 pounds of venison

½ pound ground beef

1 cup grapefruit juice

4 ounces seasoned meat tenderizer

¼ cup pepper

¼ cup garlic salt

4 ounces of liquid smoke

A few pinches of crushed red pepper

Cut the venison into strips, combine the ingredients and then place in the dehydrator for seven hours. The result will be tasty jerky that will help get you through that next hunting trip.

If you would be interested in Sharing with Sherry, email Sherrye@consolidated.net or call 412-559-0409.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me