Pine-Richland grads help Duquesne to NEC football championship

Tom Jurkovec and Jacob Gill were football teammates and 2016 graduates of Pine-Richland High School who continued their athletic and academic careers at Duquesne — and recently they became NEC champions.

The Dukes’ 38-31 win over Central Connecticut State earned them an automatic bid to the 24-team FCS playoffs and they will face Towson at 2 p.m. on Saturday (ESPN3). Duquesne appeared in the FCS playoffs once before, in 2015, but this will be the first time for Jurkovec, Gill and offensive lineman Mark Weideman, another Pine-Richland alum.

“It’s been a lot of fun (continuing our football careers together),” said Jurkovec, who won the WPIAL championship with the Rams in 2014. “To win a championship here like we did at Pine-Richland is a great feeling.”

Jurkovec, a linebacker, lettered three years at Pine-Richland and was the team’s leading tackler as a senior. Gill, a kicker, lettered two years and was named special teams’ MVP as a senior and finished with 61 career touchbacks. They became friends as juniors when Gill joined the team, and after the two both signed at Duquesne they became freshman roommates and now share off-campus housing.

“He’s actually the one who got me to look at Duquesne,” Jurkovec said of Gill. “At the time I was looking elsewhere and he’s the one who brought my attention to Duquesne and is one of the main reasons I’m here, actually.”

This season hasn’t been an easy one for Dukes football players. Junior running back Marquis Brown died in early October after falling from the 16th-floor window of a campus residence hall.

They say a prayer for him before every game, Gill said, and to emerge with the win and the conference title on Saturday was particularly meaningful.

“We really dedicated our season to him so it’s a really good feeling to win the championship for him,” Gill said.

Jurkovec said that as coaches and players they banded together over the loss of their teammate and used football as a way to both remember him and process the tragedy. He also said it’s part of the reason for their 8-3 record and appearance in the playoffs.

“We set as a goal that we were going to honor our teammate through our play this season,” Jurkovec said. “That’s how I think we’ve been able to have success.”

