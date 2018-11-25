Easy shrimp appetizer with some flair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It all began when Steve Justi, an IT technician from Cranberry, became a fan of the Food Network Channel. Doing as we all do, he tried the recipes.

Realizing that cooking was his interest he became an enthusiast desiring to learn the cuisine of other countries. So far, his travels have been to Italy, Belize, Iceland, Scotland, Ireland, Denmark and Nova Scotia. Studying the cuisines, Steve hopes to recreate dishes his family and friends will long to cherish. He plans to visit other countries in the future, but for now he will just be known as the Food Channel representative in Cranberry.

Prosciutto wrapped chili-shrimp

(serves four to six)

3 tablespoons of extra virgin oil

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

lemon juice from ½ lemon

¼ teaspoon black pepper

sea salt (optional) due to the saltiness of the prosciutto

½ pound jumbo shrimp

Prosciutto: Same number of slices as shrimp

skewers

Mix together a marinade comprising of 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, lemon juice from half of a lemon, ¼ teaspoon black pepper and sea salt. Add ½ pound of jumbo shrimp to the marinade and let soak for at least 15 minutes. Wrap the shrimp with slices of prosciutto and thread onto skewers. Grill on medium heat about 3 minutes each side. Garnish the shrimp with the remaining juice of the other half of the lemon and serve.

If your looking for an easy recipe with some flair, your guests will surely enjoy this zesty stir fry.

Hibachi-style stir fry

(serves four to six)

2-3 carrots sliced

1 zucchini cut into pieces

1 medium onion

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

(could substitute squash and/or bell pepper)

2 tablespoons canola oil

meat: either 1 pound steak, 1 pound chicken or 1 pound shrimp

2 tablespoons butter

rice or noodles (cook according to box)

Sauce:

½ cup low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons cornstarch, plus small amount of water

1 sliced carrot, zucchini, onion,

In a skillet, heat a tablespoon of oil on medium-low heat. Add sliced vegetables and mushrooms to the skillet and cook until crisp or tender. In a separate skillet (or wok,) add a tablespoon of canola oil and heat on medium-low to medium heat. In a skillet, cook meat adding 2 tablespoons of butter during the cooking process. Add sautéed vegetables to the meat. Add sauce to the vegetable and the meat. In a separate pot, cook rice or noodles as directed on package. Noodles or rice will serve as the bed for the completed meal.

To make the sauce. In a pan on the top of the stove, add together soy sauce, apple cider vinegar and minced garlic. Add a small amount of water to the cornstarch and stir into the meat and vegetable mixture, and let thicken. Then place on top of rice or noodles and serve.

