Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Easy shrimp appetizer with some flair

Sherry Esser | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Sherry Esser
Submitted
Sherry Esser

Updated 5 hours ago

It all began when Steve Justi, an IT technician from Cranberry, became a fan of the Food Network Channel. Doing as we all do, he tried the recipes.

Realizing that cooking was his interest he became an enthusiast desiring to learn the cuisine of other countries. So far, his travels have been to Italy, Belize, Iceland, Scotland, Ireland, Denmark and Nova Scotia. Studying the cuisines, Steve hopes to recreate dishes his family and friends will long to cherish. He plans to visit other countries in the future, but for now he will just be known as the Food Channel representative in Cranberry.

Prosciutto wrapped chili-shrimp

(serves four to six)

3 tablespoons of extra virgin oil

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

lemon juice from ½ lemon

¼ teaspoon black pepper

sea salt (optional) due to the saltiness of the prosciutto

½ pound jumbo shrimp

Prosciutto: Same number of slices as shrimp

skewers

Mix together a marinade comprising of 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, lemon juice from half of a lemon, ¼ teaspoon black pepper and sea salt. Add ½ pound of jumbo shrimp to the marinade and let soak for at least 15 minutes. Wrap the shrimp with slices of prosciutto and thread onto skewers. Grill on medium heat about 3 minutes each side. Garnish the shrimp with the remaining juice of the other half of the lemon and serve.

If your looking for an easy recipe with some flair, your guests will surely enjoy this zesty stir fry.

Hibachi-style stir fry

(serves four to six)

2-3 carrots sliced

1 zucchini cut into pieces

1 medium onion

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

(could substitute squash and/or bell pepper)

2 tablespoons canola oil

meat: either 1 pound steak, 1 pound chicken or 1 pound shrimp

2 tablespoons butter

rice or noodles (cook according to box)

Sauce:

½ cup low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons cornstarch, plus small amount of water

1 sliced carrot, zucchini, onion,

In a skillet, heat a tablespoon of oil on medium-low heat. Add sliced vegetables and mushrooms to the skillet and cook until crisp or tender. In a separate skillet (or wok,) add a tablespoon of canola oil and heat on medium-low to medium heat. In a skillet, cook meat adding 2 tablespoons of butter during the cooking process. Add sautéed vegetables to the meat. Add sauce to the vegetable and the meat. In a separate pot, cook rice or noodles as directed on package. Noodles or rice will serve as the bed for the completed meal.

To make the sauce. In a pan on the top of the stove, add together soy sauce, apple cider vinegar and minced garlic. Add a small amount of water to the cornstarch and stir into the meat and vegetable mixture, and let thicken. Then place on top of rice or noodles and serve.

If you would be interested in Sharing with Sherry, email Sherrye@consolidated.net or call 412-559-0409.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me