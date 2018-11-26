Community invited to P-R school districts strategic planning meetings

Pine-Richland parents, students, staff and community members are invited to the district’s second strategic planning town hall meeting, from which they have two sessions to choose.

The first session will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and the second session will be on Friday, Nov. 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Both meetings will be held in the high school stadium spirit room.

The first town hall in October focused on broad categories, long-term goals and short-term brainstorming, while the second session will focus on items including specific categories and short-term actions.There are several new courses district administrators are recommending be added to the high school curriculum for 2019-20 based on recent program reviews in science and business/computer science. One is honors human anatomy and physiology, a more in-depth course suitable for students planning to further their studies in the health field than is currently offered. They are also recommending adding AP environmental science for juniors and seniors as well as app design for all grade levels and honors finance and investments for students in grades 10, 11 and 12 considering finance careers.

The school board accepted a grant in the amount of $26,000 from Women for a Healthy Environment as part of the 1,000 Hours a Year initiative in order to conduct proactive testing of lead in water, lead in paint and radon in district schools. Pine-Richland superintendent Dr. Brian Miller said they wanted to expand the testing they currently do and that over the next month-and-a-half they play to do baseline testing and report all their findings publicly. The board also approved a proposal from Radon Detection and Control to conduct radon testing at each building at a cost of $14,350, an amount that will be covered by the grant. Women for a Healthy Environment and the Green Building alliance announced in 2017 the 1,000 hours initiative to provide funding for county schools and early learning centers to test for lead and radon.

District officials also recently released a podcast with more information about the proposed school start time changes. The 10-minute podcast, in addition to other information about start time considerations, can be found at https://www.pinerichland.org/starttimes .

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.