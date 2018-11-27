Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

McCandless replacing fewer cop cars, buying 2018 models to save money next year

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 5:24 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

McCandless’ effort to trim spending to avoid a tax hike next year has resulted in a reduction in the number of police vehicles the town will replace.

Town officials also will save money by buying the vehicles now instead of waiting for higher-priced 2019 models.

Manager Toby Cordek said the town originally planned to buy four new police cruisers next year but reduced that by half.

“During the budget process, council and the administration took a close look at the vehicles we had and were able to identify that it was necessary to only replace two of them,” he said. “We also found some additional savings by buying the vehicles before the first of the year.”

Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a request to buy two 2018 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs at a combined cost of $56,800.

The vehicles will be purchased from Whitmoyer Ford in Lancaster County, which is a participant in the state’s COSTARS cooperative purchasing program.

Cordek said buying 2018 models before the end of the year will save the town about $11,000.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

