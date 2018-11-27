Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Ross, West View cops collecting toys, cash to help needy children

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

The Ross and West View police departments are teaming up to make the holidays brighter for needy children in their communities.

The departments are conducting a toy drive through Saturday, Dec. 8.

New, unwrapped toys as well as cash donations can be dropped off at the West View police station located at 441 Perry Highway, or the Ross police station at 1000 Municipal Drive.

Donations made by check should be written to the Ross Twp. Police Association.

For questions or additional information, contact West View Officer Gary Pavlecic at 724-612-6401 or Ross police Officer Mark Sullivan at 412-931-9070 Ext. 168.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

