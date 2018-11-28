Long-time McCandless assistant manager hired for Franklin Park's top administrative post

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Park as hired a replacement for its retiring borough manager.

But officials didn’t have to search very far to fill the position.

Regis Ebner, the long-time assistant manager for the Town of McCandless, will replace Ambrose Rocca, who is has been borough manager for 21 years.

Ebner’s hiring became effective Nov. 1, and Rocca is staying on through the end of December to assist with the transition.

Ebner, 58, has been the assistant manager in McCandless for more than 19 years, where he also served as the director of finance and tax collector. Before joining McCandless he worked in the private sector for 15 years as an accountant and financial manager.

He holds a degree in business administration from Duquesne University and an master’s of business administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

