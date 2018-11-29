Winter weather impacting annual leaf pickup program in McCandless

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Early winter weather has made it difficult for McCandless to continue utilizing the equipment needed to pick up the leaves residents have placed at the curb.

While the leaves already put out will be picked up, towns officials are asking residents to not add to the piles because they are being frozen by snow and dropping temperatures. As a result, they cannot be picked up using a leaf vacuum truck and instead have to broken up with snow plows before being hauled away.

The additional steps to remove the leaves have impacted the town’s public works crews, which are still busy cleaning up damage from recent storms, according to officials.

Residents are asked to compost leaves that have not yet been put out or dispose of them in their regular weekly trash.

Up to three additional garbage bags can be placed outside the black-top trash cart free of charge for two consecutive weeks if residents call Waste Management by 3 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection.

The number is 1-800-866-4460.

