Ross cops holding program Dec. 1 to help teen drivers keep their eyes on the road

Ross Township police are conducting a program on Saturday morning to help teach teen drivers how to pay attention to the road instead of their cell phones, music or passengers.

The officers conducting the program urge parents to attend the program with their children age 10 and older to learn how to reinforce the behavior changes needed to avoid becoming a victim of distracted driving.

Each day in the United States, approximately nine people are killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

The agency reports that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. teens, who are nearly three times more likely than drivers aged 20 and older to be in a fatal crash.

The free program runs from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 1, at the Ross Community Center located off McKnight Road.

