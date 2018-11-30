North Hill church re-creates 'living' streets of Bethlehem at time of Christ's birth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every other year for the past two decades, members of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Highland have provided a glimpse into the tiny village where Christmas began more than 2,000 years ago.

The congregation is carrying on that tradition again this year with its presentation of “A Visit to Bethlehem,” where visitors can walk the streets of Bethlehem as they existed when Jesus was born.

The living village includes carpenters, potters, musicians, basket makers, wine makers, weavers, an innkeeper, a herbalists, bakers, shepherds, a rabbi and soldiers as they go about their work.

The free 30-minute presentation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

In addition to the regular weekend presentations, groups of 20 or more people can arrange for an interactive walk-through during the week by calling the church office at 412-364-1606.

The church is located at 311 Cumberland Road in McCandless.

