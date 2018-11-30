Bradford Woods hosting Light Up Night in the Reserve on Sunday evening

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bradford Woods will usher in the holiday season on Sunday evening with its annual Light Up Night in the Reserve.

Residents are invited to gather around a campfire in the Bradford Woods Reserve from 5 to 6 p.m. for tree decorating, hot chocolate and cookies.

Starting around 5:15 p.m., the countdown will begin for the Memorial Tree Lighting, which will be followed by singing Christmas carols and a visit from Santa.

Participants are encouraged to walk to the site because of limited parking and bring a flashlight to avoid tree branches that fell during recent storms.

The Reserve is located at 156 Bradford Road.

