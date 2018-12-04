Create restaurant-quality egg rolls at home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this day and age when busy schedules lead to fast food stops and increased restaurant visits, we begin to lose sight of how easy it is to prepare foods that could be better than a restaurant.

Many times, success is achieved when we have the right recipe. Anna Cubbage lives in Glenshaw and has been a Pittsburgh resident all of her life. Growing up in Sharpsburg, Anna is familiar with mom-and-pop restaurants that served real home-style cooking.

Her family compares her egg rolls to any restaurant and she is known for her delicious Beef Bourguignon.

Annie’s Egg Roll

(serves six to eight)

Sauté the following ingredients until tender:

1 head of Chinese Napa cabbage, sliced thin

1 onion chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1 pound mushrooms, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

egg roll wrappers

Once they are sautéed, add the following ingredients:

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups cooked chicken, chopped fine

1 pound cooked, chopped shrimp

Beat two eggs and pour overtop, then stir and cook until set. Season with salt and pepper and then sprinkle with soy sauce.

Place all of these filling ingredients in a colander and let drain until cool. Fill the egg roll wrappers according to package instructions and fry in about 1 inch of oil until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Serve with Chinese hot mustard and sweet and sour sauce.

Beef Bourguignon

(serves six to eight)

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces bacon, diced

3 pounds chuck beef, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 yellow onions, sliced

2 teaspoons chopped garlic (2 cloves)

1 bottle dry red wine (750 mL)

2 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon dried thyme or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme

4 tablespoons butter at room temperature, divided in half

3 tablespoons flour

1 pound frozen, whole onions

1 pound mushrooms, sliced

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add bacon and cook until lightly browned. Remove the bacon to a plate.

Sprinkle the beef cubes with salt and pepper and sear in hot oil until brown on all sides. Remove the seared cubes to the plate with the bacon and set aside.

Toss the carrots and onions, in the fat in the pan and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, adding a pinch of salt and pepper. Add the garlic and cook for one more minute. Put the meat and bacon back into the pot with the juices. Add the bottle of wine plus enough beef broth to almost cover the meat. Add the tomato paste and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover the pot and place in a 325-degree oven for about 1.5 hours or until the meat and vegetables are tender.

Combine 2 tablespoons of butter and the flour and stir into the stew. Add the frozen onions. Sauté the mushrooms in 2 tablespoons of butter for 10 minutes until lightly browned and then add to the stew. Bring the stew to a boil on top of the stove, then lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Season to taste. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley. Serve with mashed potatoes or crusty French bread.

