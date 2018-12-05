Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills grad's family collects gift cards in daughter's name for Children's Hospital

Kristy Locklin | Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Danielle Kappeler
Submitted
Danielle Kappeler

Updated 14 hours ago

Lexi Hull lost the holiday spirit when her 18-year-old sister, Danielle Kappeler, died. She threw away her Christmas tree and said “Bah! Humbug!” to the season.

Her feelings changed when she remembered the kids in the transplant ward of Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where Danielle, who received a liver transplant at age 6, spent much of her time.

Through the non-profit organization, Danny’s Path of Life, Hull and her family members are collecting Target, Wal-Mart, Amazon and other retail gift cards to distribute to hospital-bound patients. Last year, they raised more than $3,000. They’re hoping the 2018 “Transplant Tree” campaign will be even bigger.

“Sometimes parents have to leave their kids at the hospital for weeks or months,” Hull says. “Your bills aren’t going to wait. We know what it’s like to be there. We want them to know that they’re not alone and they have people to reach out to.”

Danielle, who died on Feb. 11, 2016 awaiting a second liver and a kidney, started Danny’s Path of Life to help other sick children. The North Hills High School graduate was a member of the Evergreen Fire Company and attended nursing classes at the Community College of Allegheny County. In 2015, she was awarded the Isabelle Christenson Memorial Scholarship by the Izzie’s Gifts of Hope Foundation and the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, or CORE.

Her goal was to work on the Children’s Hospital transplant floor.

Before she died, she made Christmas cards to pass out to kids who were either battling cancer or in need of new organs. Inspired by her selflessness, her family members, including her parents Debbie and Ron Kappeler, and sisters Lexi, Jackie, Sammi and Nicki, now play Santa’s elves and distribute the presents during a big celebration at the hospital.

This year’s event, which features dinner, desserts and to-go boxes, will take place on Monday, Dec. 17.

People can drop off gift cards at several North Hills businesses, including Tevis Auto Service, Frank’s Pizza and Chicken in Millvale and West View, Hardee’s in Millvale, Great Clips and Salon Bella Rae in Wexford, Tevis Auto Service in Ross Township, and Laurel Gardens Tire Service.

Monetary donations to Danny’s Path of Life can be sent to 4200 Mt. Troy Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15214 or to First National Bank, 7475 McKnight Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. The cash will be used to buy more gift cards.

Danny’s Path of Life holds other fundraisers throughout the year, including a food drive, a golf outing and a Painting with a Twist party.

The holiday effort is one that’s near and dear to Hull’s heart. She now displays a “Danielle Tree” in her home. The evergreen is decorated with angels, glittery pink bulbs, Hello Kitty ornaments and other things her little sister loved.

“We try to help as many people as possible,” Hull says. “We want people to have a better holiday.”

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me