Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

'A Community of Music' a big success at The Block Northway

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Family members and shoppers were treated to “A Community of Music” at The Block Northway on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Family members and shoppers were treated to “A Community of Music” at The Block Northway on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Shaler Elementary singers perform at The Block Northway event, “A Community of Music,” on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Elementary singers perform at The Block Northway event, “A Community of Music,” on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Shaler Area Elementary singer Sophia Fuscaldo performs at The Block Northway during “A Community of Music,” on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler Area Elementary singer Sophia Fuscaldo performs at The Block Northway during “A Community of Music,” on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
The North Hills High Arrow singers perform at The Block Northway during “A Community of Music,” on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The North Hills High Arrow singers perform at The Block Northway during “A Community of Music,” on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

On Friday, Dec. 7, at the Block Northway, a special event was held called “A Community of Music,” where musical groups from local schools and organizations showcased their talents. The event was held to raise money and introduce the community to North Hills Cares, a new non-profit charity in Ross that strives to assist financially challenged families.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me