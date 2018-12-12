Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Richland woman shares Italian dishes from her childhood

Sherry Esser | Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Sherry Esser
Submitted
Sherry Esser

Updated 7 hours ago

If you have a recollection of warm family gatherings, it probably involved a large Sunday afternoon dinner.

Marcia Russotto, a resident of Richland Township and author of “Always on Sunday,” shares recipes from her Italian childhood. Her book has a way of bringing the reader to their own childhood table.

When Marcia was growing up, greens and beans and eggplant Parmesan were considered peasant dishes, but today they can be found on any upscale Italian restaurant menu. These dishes can be a staple for any celebration. The aroma will fill your kitchen with heartwarming memories.

Greens and Beans

(Four to six servings)

1 large head escarole (Swiss chard or spinach)

3 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup chicken broth

15-ounce can cannellini beans or navy beans, drained

Salt and pepper to taste

Red pepper flakes-optional

Parmesan cheese for serving

Trim off the base of escarole, removing any bruised, outer leaves. Wash several times to remove all dirt and sand. Cut crosswise into 1-inch strips.

In a large stockpot, cook garlic in butter and olive oil until golden. Add escarole and be aware it will seem like too much for the pot, but it will wilt down. Keep stirring until it decreases to half. Then add chicken broth, cover and simmer for 20 minutes, until escarole is tender. Add beans, salt and pepper, and simmer uncovered for another 10 minutes.

Just before serving, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and hot pepper flakes, if desired. Serve with crusty Italian bread for sopping up juices.

Eggplant Parmesan

(Serves eight)

2 large eggplants peeled or unpeeled

3 eggs slightly beaten

1 1/2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

olive oil for sautéing

6 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

3 cups marinara sauce

3/4 cups Parmesan cheese

Slice eggplants crosswise, making them one-quarter-inch-thick. Sprinkle with salt and cover with waxed paper for 30 minutes. Blot with paper towels. Dip each slice in egg, then bread crumbs. Brown lightly on both sides in a large plan with olive oil.

Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray and place the slices in the pan. Spoon half the marinara on top, sprinkle with Parmesan, then mozzarella cheese. Repeat this until two layers are completed.

Bake covered at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes. Uncover and bake 5 minutes more until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

If you would be interested in Sharing with Sherry, email Sherrye@consolidated.net or call 412-559-0409.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me