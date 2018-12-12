Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum holiday show open

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Maxwell Richert, 1, of Pine, plays with some trains at the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum on Route 910 in Gibsonia is open through mid-January.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Jameson White gets a close-up look at the trains as his dad, Casey, holds him at the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
A close up look at the trains at the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum in Pine.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum on Route 910 in Gibsonia has many scenes to view.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
The Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum’s annual Holiday Train Show is open through mid-January on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Christmas Day and New Years Day.

The requested donation is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

The museum is located at 5507 Lakeside Drive, Gibsonia.

For details, call 724-444-6944 or go to wpmrm.org.

