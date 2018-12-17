Longtime Pine-Richland librarian retiring this month

Longtime Pine-Richland Middle School librarian Kathleen Batykefer is retiring this month after serving the district for the last 15 years.

Colleagues praised her ability to make the library a place where students want to be and to make a difference in the lives of the students by inviting them to help in the library and make them feel part of the program. She also started the Brown Bag Book Club during which students could talk with one another about current books.

• In other Pine-Richland news, middle school teacher Brian Kantz, who teaches eighth grade physical science, won the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation teacher of the month award. Kantz uses a program called “Hockey Scholars” through the foundation and was honored for engaging students in visual, hands-on lessons.

• The district continues to move forward with renovations to Field Six on the high school/middle school campus, including the addition of synthetic turf like they have at the stadium, and improvements to the varsity softball field. With regards to Field Six, school board president Peter Lyons said, “We’re doing that not because ‘hey we’ve got the money and we think why not have another field,’ but because we identified very specific needs, high utilization of our current facilities, student teams literally practicing in detention basins, so there’s a real need for these fields. I think that’s important.”

Assistant principal Michael Pasquinelli added that in 2000 they had 1,515 student athletes in grades 7 through 12 and they now have 2,274. The number of teams have also increased and the fields are also used not just by athletics but by band, physical education, partially-funded sports, youth programs and other organizations.

• A.W. Beattie Career Center reported an increase from 730 students per month last year to 800 students per month this year. They believe a large part of the reason for the increase is the addition of the veterinary sciences technology program and the sports medicine and rehab therapy programs several years ago. The school will begin renovating classrooms beginning in July 2019 to accommodate the increase in enrollment.

