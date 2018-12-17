P-R teen benefits from engineering camp

Pine-Richland junior Sedona Rocher has long been fascinated by engineering and this past summer had the opportunity to witness its applications in real life at some of Atlanta’s landmark institutions.

Rocher, 16, won a full scholarship through the Society of American Military Engineers to attend a week-long Exploring Engineering camp in Atlanta. She was one of just 75 students — and five girls — to attend the camp.

Influenced in part by her mechanical engineer sister, Rocher said she’s always had an interest in engineering and is part of a robotics team on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University. Every year they build robots out of steel and aluminum, she said, which have to then perform certain tasks.

“I like the hands-on aspect and I just like making a product that will work in the end,” she said.

SAME has been sponsoring STEM camps for close to 20 years in order to give students an idea of what it’s like to work in science, technology, engineering and math fields and allow them to interact with professionals and mentors who are actively involved in STEM fields.

The camp was held on the Georgia Tech campus and students visited not only the university’s engineering department but also The Weather Channel, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Novella, Delta and Georgia Power as part of the camp.

At The Weather Channel headquarters they got to see the monitors and controls, the sets where they do their broadcasts and speak to several show hosts.

Moving on to the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons play, they got to speak to the man who designed the building, which opened in August 2017.

“He told us about the importance of making a sound structure and we got to tour all the private suites and the locker rooms,” Rocher said. “And we got to go on the field, which was really cool because the roof opens.”

Rocher’s favorite stop was Delta Airlines, where they got to tour the technical operations center, see where they work on jet engines and talk to the engineers about them and see the cockpits and learn about the controls.

Rocher said they also learned about the Panama Canal and talked to someone who’d worked on the project.

“We got to learn about why they had to make it and how it was made, and he was an engineer that helped design it,” said Rocher, who is enrolled in an architecture class at Pine-Richland to explore the subject further. “I was already interested in mechanical engineering but this made me interested in the architecture aspect, too. It changed my path a little bit about what I want to study.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.