Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

P-R teen benefits from engineering camp

Karen Price | Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, 1:36 a.m.
Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) president, Scott Nesbit, Pine-Richland junior Sedona Rocher, and Julie Barg, who nominated her for the scholarship, at the group’s monthly luncheon.Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) president, Scott Nesbit, Pine-Richland junior Sedona Rocher, and Julie Barg, who nominated her for the scholarship, at the SAME monthly luncheon.
Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) president, Scott Nesbit, Pine-Richland junior Sedona Rocher, and Julie Barg, who nominated her for the scholarship, at the group’s monthly luncheon.Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) president, Scott Nesbit, Pine-Richland junior Sedona Rocher, and Julie Barg, who nominated her for the scholarship, at the SAME monthly luncheon.

Updated 12 hours ago

Pine-Richland junior Sedona Rocher has long been fascinated by engineering and this past summer had the opportunity to witness its applications in real life at some of Atlanta’s landmark institutions.

Rocher, 16, won a full scholarship through the Society of American Military Engineers to attend a week-long Exploring Engineering camp in Atlanta. She was one of just 75 students — and five girls — to attend the camp.

Influenced in part by her mechanical engineer sister, Rocher said she’s always had an interest in engineering and is part of a robotics team on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University. Every year they build robots out of steel and aluminum, she said, which have to then perform certain tasks.

“I like the hands-on aspect and I just like making a product that will work in the end,” she said.

SAME has been sponsoring STEM camps for close to 20 years in order to give students an idea of what it’s like to work in science, technology, engineering and math fields and allow them to interact with professionals and mentors who are actively involved in STEM fields.

The camp was held on the Georgia Tech campus and students visited not only the university’s engineering department but also The Weather Channel, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Novella, Delta and Georgia Power as part of the camp.

At The Weather Channel headquarters they got to see the monitors and controls, the sets where they do their broadcasts and speak to several show hosts.

Moving on to the state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons play, they got to speak to the man who designed the building, which opened in August 2017.

“He told us about the importance of making a sound structure and we got to tour all the private suites and the locker rooms,” Rocher said. “And we got to go on the field, which was really cool because the roof opens.”

Rocher’s favorite stop was Delta Airlines, where they got to tour the technical operations center, see where they work on jet engines and talk to the engineers about them and see the cockpits and learn about the controls.

Rocher said they also learned about the Panama Canal and talked to someone who’d worked on the project.

“We got to learn about why they had to make it and how it was made, and he was an engineer that helped design it,” said Rocher, who is enrolled in an architecture class at Pine-Richland to explore the subject further. “I was already interested in mechanical engineering but this made me interested in the architecture aspect, too. It changed my path a little bit about what I want to study.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me