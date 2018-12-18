Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Retired North Hills principal shares favorite holiday recipes

Sherry Esser | Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Tradition is a gift that keeps on giving.

Chances are you don’t remember your gifts from last year, but you may remember how you spent your holidays. Frank Sylvester, a retired principal and teacher for the North Hills School district, faithfully carries on his Italian traditions.

Magically each year, Frank and his wife of 51 years, open their Bradford Woods home and host an open house for his two sons, three grandchildren and many long-time friends. Hours of joy is put into their menu creating Frank’s childhood Christmas Eve with seven fishes, at least 12 accompanying side dishes, and cookies that brings on the charm and creates memories. The highlight of the night is when Frank serves his Mother’s Christmas Eve Spaghetti and his Uncle’s Savory Cabbage. These two dishes are only served at Christmas Eve and no other time. This is when eyes sparkle, tears flow and laughter begins.

Tessina Sylvester Christmas Eve Spaghetti (Frank’s Mother)

(Serves six to eight)

2 cans tuna in oil (Italian tuna is best)

1 medium onion, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

1 box spaghetti

½ cup of water reserved from spaghetti pot

crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Boil the water for the spaghetti, cook according to box directions. Sauté onion for about six minutes until tender. Add garlic and sauté an additional minute. Add tuna and sauté for several minutes. Save ½ cup of pasta water before draining the pasta. Add the pasta to the tuna mixture. Add pasta water as needed to make a sauce. Mix all ingredients well.

Uncle’s Savory Cabbage (Uncle Lucio Bolea)

(Makes six to eight servings)

2 head of savory cabbage

4-5 cloves garlic, minced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½ cup water

salt

pepper

crushed red pepper to taste (optional)

Core the cabbage and boil until tender. Drain well and chop. Sauté the garlic until fragrant. Add cabbage, water, salt and pepper. Cover the pot and cook until the cabbage wilts. Remove the lid and continue cooking until all the water is evaporated. Season with additional salt and pepper as needed.

If you would be interested in Sharing with Sherry, email Sherrye@consolidated.net or call 412-559-0409.

