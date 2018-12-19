Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Gingerbread week sparks creative writing

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Isabella Gentile gets help from her grandfather, Robert Gentile, in making a gingerbread house.
Submitted
Isabella Gentile gets help from her grandfather, Robert Gentile, in making a gingerbread house.
Richland Elementary first-grader Sydney Cugliari, teacher Tracy Hanna, and Sydney’s mom, Nicole Cugliari, make a gingerbread house at Richland Elementary during Gingerbread Day.
Submitted
Richland Elementary first-grader Sydney Cugliari, teacher Tracy Hanna, and Sydney’s mom, Nicole Cugliari, make a gingerbread house at Richland Elementary during Gingerbread Day.

Updated 5 hours ago

Students at Richland Elementary School topped off a language arts unit with a special week known as Gingerbread Week.

Most of the first-grade classes, including teacher Tracy Hanna’s classroom, participated in various activities last week, which was dedicated as Gingerbread Week. On Dec. 13, Hanna’s classroom celebrated Gingerbread Day.

Parents and grandparents visited the classroom to help students decorate gingerbread houses.

Hanna said students have been reading and comparing gingerbread stories. They wrote and shared their own stories, then students worked to decorate gingerbread houses.

Students in Kathy Giegel’s classroom also created gingerbread houses. The staff held a gingerbread house contest with Gina Hoffman, front office secretary, taking first place.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me